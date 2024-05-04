Swiss National Bank Has $249.26 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 215,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $249,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

ENB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,232. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 127.14%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.