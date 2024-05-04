Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of TC Energy worth $130,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TC Energy by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after buying an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TC Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after buying an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 1,901,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

