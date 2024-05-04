Swiss National Bank Sells 10,700 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Charter Communications worth $118,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

