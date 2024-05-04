Swiss National Bank Sells 27,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $231,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,263,000. Rogco LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,566 shares of company stock valued at $52,649,105. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $281.63. 1,370,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,704. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.92 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.46 and a 200 day moving average of $281.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

