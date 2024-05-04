Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $115,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,104,000 after buying an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,264,132.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,110,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $183.52 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

