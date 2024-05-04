Swiss National Bank Sells 53,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $119,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,042,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $206,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,680,009 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.25 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

