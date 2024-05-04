Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,196,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

