Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $244,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Synopsys by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $13.56 on Friday, hitting $536.94. 855,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,881. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.46 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

