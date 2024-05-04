Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Ferguson worth $123,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after buying an additional 183,199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ferguson by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

