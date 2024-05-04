Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.44

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 28221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

