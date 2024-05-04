Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $41.13 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 578.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

