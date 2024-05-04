Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 24,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

