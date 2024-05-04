Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,821 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after buying an additional 265,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,907,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,320,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SYY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 2,709,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

