System1 (SST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. System1 has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 45.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%.

System1 Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SST opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. System1 has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

