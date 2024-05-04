T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.10.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,103. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

