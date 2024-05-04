Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.20.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 82.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.