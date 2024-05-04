TD Cowen Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $456.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $456.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

CABO has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

CABO traded down $17.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.13. 162,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,573. Cable One has a 12-month low of $369.13 and a 12-month high of $749.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.02 and a 200 day moving average of $502.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

