Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 220,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,279. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

