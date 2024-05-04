Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.