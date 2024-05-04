Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

