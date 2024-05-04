Telesat (TSAT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Telesat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSAT stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Telesat in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

