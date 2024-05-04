Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325,486 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Terex worth $101,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Trading Up 1.6 %

TEX opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

