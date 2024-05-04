TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0197 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $176.27 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00056470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,650,310 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,720,709 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.