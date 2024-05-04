Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $179.28 and last traded at $179.79. Approximately 32,698,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 104,133,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.