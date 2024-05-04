Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $5.71 on Friday, hitting $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,386. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $183,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.