Tezos Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $956.57 million and $26.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000949 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,000,991,345 coins and its circulating supply is 980,424,709 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

