TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $49.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 202.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 4,804,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,529. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

