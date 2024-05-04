The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,040.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,040 ($63.31) and last traded at GBX 4,991.29 ($62.70), with a volume of 263442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,802 ($60.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.18) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($57.97).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKG

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,662.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,616.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,825.05). Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.