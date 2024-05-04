The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.95. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.