The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of CG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,171. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

