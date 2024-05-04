The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of THG traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.64. 252,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,011. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

