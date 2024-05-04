The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.