The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.35 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.