The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 2.2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.25 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). Approximately 171,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 91,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMG

The Mission Group Price Performance

About The Mission Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.78. The firm has a market cap of £20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.