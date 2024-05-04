The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Sells $5,049,900.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

