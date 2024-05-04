The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

