The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 329,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

