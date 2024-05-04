The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 5,085,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

