The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($27.49).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,014 ($25.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,094 ($26.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,878.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.57), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($47,799.07). Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

