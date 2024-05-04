Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

