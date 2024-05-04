TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TMX Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.21. 391,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.74. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.74 and a 52 week high of C$37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

