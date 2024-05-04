TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.38.

Shares of X traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.21. 391,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.74 and a 52 week high of C$37.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

