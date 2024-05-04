Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $10.15 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

