Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 7,259 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $81.33. 19,355,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,275,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

