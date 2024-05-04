TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 288,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 255,551 shares.The stock last traded at $417.45 and had previously closed at $408.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

