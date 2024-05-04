Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TSE:TIH traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$122.28. 114,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,623. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total transaction of C$600,480.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total value of C$600,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

