Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$132.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TIH. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$128.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.24. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.