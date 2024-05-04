Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 1.5%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Torrent Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

