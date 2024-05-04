Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $263.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $270.21. 1,135,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

