Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TT traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,630. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.93. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

