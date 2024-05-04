Triad Group (LON:TRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $287.00

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 286.80 ($3.60), with a volume of 21732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.33).

Triad Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,125.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.59.

Triad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.